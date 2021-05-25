Twenty One Pilots added to music lineup for Austin F1 at Circuit of the Americas this fall

Grammy-winning rockers Twenty One Pilots will perform at Circuit of the Americas on Oct. 22 as part of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race, the venue announced Tuesday.

The Ohio band, which last played Austin in June 2019 at the Erwin Center, joins Billy Joel, who was previously announced as the Oct. 23 performer, on the Germania Insurance Super Stage lineup during F1 weekend. Tickets are on sale now via TheCircuit.com/F1.

The 2021 U.S. Grand Prix weekend will take place Oct. 22-24. Past music performers at the event have included Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Elton John, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Imagine Dragons and Elton John.

