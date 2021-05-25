ACL Fest single-day tickets for both weekends sold out in record time

After three-day tickets to the Austin City Limits Music Festival sold out in record time last week, music fans scrambled for a second shot at live music in Zilker Park this fall when the festival released single-day tickets on Tuesday.

Highlighting the appetite for live music experiences as COVID-19 vaccinations rise, single-day tickets also sold out swiftly. The tickets went on sale at noon. According to the festival, there was a six-ticket limit in place for customers.

"It should be noted that we reduced that number from the eight total that we typically allow so that as many folks as possible could have access to tickets today," Sandee Fenton, director of communications for C3 Presents (the company behind ACL Fest) said.

At 1:35 p.m., messages posted to the festival's official social media channels announced that ACL Fest was sold out, once again in record time.

By mid-afternoon, plenty of tickets were available on ticket resale websites with the $135 fee marked up to $300 or more.

ACL Fest takes place Oct. 1-3 and 8-10 at Zilker Park.

ACL Fest lineup by day

Country legend George Strait, pop superstar Miley Cyrus and rap breakout Megan Thee Stallion will kick the fest off on Friday night alongside Austin's Grammy-nominated rock & soul sensations Black Pumas and singer-songwriter/rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

On Saturday, teen pop wunderkind Billie Eilish and Australian electro-dance outfit Rüfüs Du Sol take top billing, with "Hot Pink" rap star Doja Cat, '90s rockers Modest Mouse and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers playing support.

More:ACL Fest 2021 lineup: George Strait, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, more

Grand dame of rock & roll Stevie Nicks and rap superstar DaBaby will close out the festival on Sunday with female music innovators St. Vincent and Erykah Badu playing sunset slots on Weekend 1 along with Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet. (Badu shifts to Friday on Weekend 2.)

Further down the ticket, Jon Pardi, Bleachers, Eilish's brother Finneas and Moses Sumney play both Fridays. Chet Faker and Tanya Tucker join the bill on Weekend 1, with Lane 8, Durand Jones & the Indications and Hinds on Weekend 2.

Austin's own Dayglow, who's been winning fans around the world with sunny pop anthems, plays both Saturdays alongside Alison Wonderland, Future Islands and Jack Harlow.

Band of Horses, Marc Rebillet, Polo G, Madeon and Omar Apollo are all in for two weekends of Sundays. Jon Batiste, award-winning jazz musician and bandleader of Stephen Colbert's late-night TV show, plays Weekend 2, as does drag artist Trixie Mattel. Lane 8 and 070 Shake are on the Sunday bill on for Weekend 1.

A deeper look at each weekend's lineup suggests there might be room for additions on the second Friday. Five of the fest's six days feature 24 to 27 acts, but just 21 are currently listed for Oct. 8.

One local name conspicuously absent from this year's lineup is the Barton Hills Choir, a local group of elementary school singers that had played ACL Fest each year for the past decade. Choir director Gavin Tabone recently left Barton Hills Elementary but has continued to have some involvement with the choir.

In a public social media post after the lineup was announced last week, Tabone acknowledged he's "being bombarded with questions about ACL and the BHC. All I can tell you is please be patient."

Single-day tickets cost $135 for general admission, with others shelling out $250 for GA+, $550 for VIP and $2,100 for platinum passes.

Find more information at aclfestival.com.