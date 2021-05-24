Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham and Yola to play Outlaw Music Fest in Austin

Willie Nelson spent his pandemic year longing to be on the tour bus. Austin's 88-year-old living legend will finally get his wish this summer when the Outlaw Music Festival kicks off on Aug. 22 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater at the Circuit of the Americas.

Nelson will be joined at the show by country superstar Chris Stapleton, Oscar-winning former Austinite Ryan Bingham and Grammy-nominated soulful singer-songwriter Yola.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun," Nelson said in a news release about the event. "With the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again.”

After the Austin date, the 14-stop tour moves to the eastern U.S. in September, followed by a western leg in October.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 27. Find more information at outlawmusicfestival.com.

With the announcement of the Austin show, it seems likely that Nelson will not hold his traditional July Fourth Picnic at Circuit of the Americas this year, after a five-year run there from 2015 to 2019. Last year's picnic was a virtual event broadcast mostly from his Luck Ranch in Spicewood, west of Austin.

In a February interview with the American-Statesman, Nelson suggested he might do a smaller Picnic in Luck this year. The ranch has been the site of his Luck Reunion bash during South by Southwest for much of the past decade.

