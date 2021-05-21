University of Texas graduates receive congratulations from ... Cher?

Hey Longhorns — Cher's got you, babes.

The legendary singer and actress sent graduating seniors in the College of Fine Arts at the University of Texas at Austin a video message to congratulate them on their achievements. According to the college, the message was shared as a "special surprise" as part of Friday's graduation celebration.

"You made it through one of the most challenging years the modern world has ever seen," Cher says in the video.

"As artists, we learn how to show up in the face of overwhelming odds to show up when people around us are telling us we'll never be successful," she continues. "Don't let anybody ever tell you can't succeed."

Watch the full video from Cher to the graduating UT seniors below.

