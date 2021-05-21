Tickets to Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour stop in Austin go on sale Monday

Pop star Justin Bieber will bring his rescheduled Justice World Tour to Austin on April 27, 2022, with a recently added stop at the brand-new Moody Center.

Tickets to the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 24 at justinbiebermusic.com.

The concert is one of the first music events announced at the $383 million Moody Center, which is scheduled to open next year.

The Moody Center will replace the University of Texas' Frank Erwin Center. Key players in the building and booking of the new facility are aiming to make it one of the premiere concert venues in the U.S. that will host some of the biggest names in pop music.

Canadian pop star the Weeknd will also play the Moody Center next year.