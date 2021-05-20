Well, that was fast: 3-day passes for both weekends of ACL Fest are sold out

Three-day tickets to this fall's Austin City Limits Music Festival sold out in record time on Thursday, a clear sign that fans are eager to return to live music experiences as the pandemic continues to recede in Central Texas.

Tickets for Weekend One, Oct. 1-3, sold out in a matter of minutes after going on sale at noon. By 3 p.m., all tickets to Weekend Two, Oct. 8-10, also were gone.

The lineup for this year's event in Zilker Park, the first since 2019 after a one-year pandemic break, was announced at 10 a.m. Thursday. Top names include George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Erykah Badu and Austin's own Black Pumas.

“After an incredibly challenging year for the Austin community, artists, crews and the music industry in general, today’s sellout is a resounding message that fans are ready to gather safely and to see live music again," C3 Presents promoer Amy Corbin said in a press statement.

Single-day tickets will be available starting at noon Tuesday, May 25. The day-by-day schedules will be announced at 10 a.m. that day, according to the fest's website. Ages 10 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult.