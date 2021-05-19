Austin City Limits will reveal 2021 festival lineup Thursday

The social media shot heard round the world — or at least Austin — arrived Wednesday afternoon from the Austin City Limits Music Festival: "Lineup out TOMORROW at 10am CT."

The festival previously had confirmed Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10 as the dates for its annual event in Zilker Park. Speculation about the lineup accelerated after Wednesday morning's release of acts playing at this summer's Lollapalooza. Like ACL Fest, that Chicago event is booked by Austin-based C3 Presents, a division of Live Nation.

Lollapalooza, set for July 29-Aug. 1, includes headliners Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Tyler the Creator. Austin acts in that lineup include Dayglow and Black Pistol Fire.

Three-day tickets to the fest will go on sale at noon Thursday. American Express card members got access to presale tickets at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

ACL Fest's 2020 event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. A limited virtual program was presented in October.

We'll have all the lineup details here at Austin360 on Thursday morning.