Guitars have been around for 5,000 years? Explore the history and culture at Bullock Museum

According to a new exhibit at the Bullock Texas State History Museum, the origins of the six-string instrument that shaped rock 'n' roll can be traced back 5,000 years into the ancient world.

"Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked the World" features more than 60 guitars, from examples of the instrument's early ancestors to designs made famous by popular musicians.

Created by the National Guitar Museum in New York, the exhibit aims to immerse visitors in guitar history and culture. “The guitar is the most enduring icon in American history. It has been around longer than baseball, basketball, soft drinks and sports cars. This exhibition is a celebration of all that, and more,” HP Newquist, executive director and founder of the National Guitar Museum, said in a news release.

More:Rita Moreno documentary headlines 2021 Cine Las Americas film fest

Beyond the guitars, the exhibit will include video performances, X-ray views inside the instrument and the world's largest playable guitar. Created by students at the Academy of Science and Technology in The Woodlands, the massive 1967 Gibson Flying V replica measures 43 feet 7.5 inches long by 16 feet 5.5 inches wide and was certified by Guinness World Records in 2001 and 2017.

The exhibit is open now and will run through August 15. More information available at thestoryoftexas.com.