Want to catch an intimate Austin concert with Black Pumas next week? Pick up some trash

Austin's Grammy-nominated rock 'n' soul sensation, Black Pumas, will bring large concerts back to downtown Austin next week with a run of five sold-out Stubb's shows.

But if you missed out on tickets or if you'd like a shot at a more intimate experience with the group, you're in luck. The Pumas have partnered with Texas Department of Transportation's "Don't Mess with Texas" campaign for a special intimate concert at an undisclosed location on May 25 in Austin.

To try to win entry, you need to film yourself picking up litter and upload the photo or video to txisblackpumas.com. Videos must be under 15 seconds and count as 10 entries, while photos count as one entry. Each winner — 75 will be chosen — gets to bring a guest to the concert. Contest entries also might be featured in the next Don't Mess with Texas commercial.

You have until noon May 20 to submit your photos and videos. So get out there and help our state show all your favorite colors.