Austin psych music fest Levitation returns to Red River Cultural District on Halloween weekend

Go ahead and schedule a spooky weekend of psychedelic sounds on your fall concert calendar.

Austin psych music extravaganza Levitation will return as a series of club shows Oct. 28-31 in the Red River Cultural District and on East Sixth Street.

The 2021 lineup is forthcoming, but the festival venues will include Stubb’s, Mohawk, Empire, Hotel Vegas and Central Presbyterian Church.

