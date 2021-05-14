'Austin City Limits' adds tapings with Dayglow, Sarah Jarosz, Jade Bird, Billy Strings

Austin's storied television series, "Austin City Limits," will continue its 47th season with four new tapings this spring and summer.

First up on May 25 is pop breakout Dayglow. When the sold out headline tour for his debut release was scrapped due to the pandemic, 21-year-old Sloan Struble didn't fret. Instead, he got to work on his excellent sophomore effort, "Harmony House," a delightful collection of earworms that drops May 21.

On June 2, Sarah Jarosz will tape her third "ACL" episode featuring songs from her latest album, "World On the Ground," a 2021 Grammy winner for best Americana album.

British native and new Austinite Jade Bird will tape an episode on June 14 followed by Nashville artist Billy Strings, who took home the trophy for best bluegrass album for "Home" at the 2021 Grammys.

Due to ongoing concerns about safety related to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public ticket giveaway for these shows. Limited studio audience access will be provided to the show's donors.

