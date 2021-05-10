Long Center to host free outdoor concert series with Bob Schneider, Gina Chavez, more

With the Drop-In, a new summer concert series featuring a diverse lineup of top Austin talent, the Long Center aims to "honor and refresh" our city's longstanding tradition of free outdoor music.

Featured artists include Bob Schneider, Gina Chavez, Ley Line, Riders Against the Storm, and Tomar and the FCs. Los Coast, the Los Sundowns, Mélat, Nakia, Nobody’s Girl, the Peterson Brothers, Ruby Jane and Wild Child Duo also will perform as part of the 16-show series. Some dates were programmed in partnership with arts patronage organization Black Fret.

The shows will run every Thursday night from May 27 to Sept. 9 and will feature socially distanced seating to accommodate groups of up to six people. Events will take place on the concert hall's terrace, which is set on a hill and features a skyline view of downtown Austin. Food trucks will be on site for the shows and a full bar will also be available. Performing artists for each week's show will be announced the Friday before the show on the social media accounts for the Long Center and ACL Radio.

More:Blended Festival, a wine event, brings Kaskade and Nelly to Austin's Long Center

Tickets to the 16-concert series are free, but reservations will be offered to Long Center members before the general public. Reservations for the first show will open to Long Center members on May 21 and the general public on May 24. More information is available at thelongcenter.org.

More:Justin Bieber is coming to Austin's Moody Center in 2022