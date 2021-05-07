Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with performances from top Austin talents

On May 13, Tones, the monthly music series from the Austin Asian American Resource Center, will honor Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with a free streaming show featuring a diverse selection of standout Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) artists from Austin.

The show will includes artist talks and performances. Abstract R&B artist Mars Wright will appear with his adorable 7-year-old daughter, Olivia Sweet. Wright, aka Honey Son, played for several years with the artsy surf rock sextet Borrisokane. Last year, he put in a standout track on "A Home Unfamiliar," the brilliant visual album compiled by Mobley.

The show also will feature performances from Adobo, the new project from Nay Wilkins, lead singer of the expressive math rock band "Hikes," and Nagavalli, a singer-songwriter who combines traditional Indian sounds with rustic American folk styles.

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. and it will be livestreamed on the Asian American Resource Center’s Facebook page and the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department YouTube account.