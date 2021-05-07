After more than a year, Austin's iconic Continental Club to reopen in late May

The Continental Club has been rocking South Austin since 1955. Its weekly residencies nurture young talent and provide a steady stream of income to some of the city's top singer-songwriters. The club helped launch the career of Austin rock and blues great Gary Clark Jr. and has hosted pop up shows by everyone from Billy Gibbons to Robert Plant. The storied venue has been closed since March 2020, when it shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of the Continental rejoiced on Wednesday when a Facebook post to the club's account announced plans to return on May 28.

Along with the Continental Club proper, sister venues C-Boys and the Continental Gallery also will be reopening, club owner Steve Wertheimer said in a comment on the post.

According to the post, calendar updates will be coming soon. When a commenter asked which artist would hit the stage first, club staff responded "The Blues Specialists for Happy Hour." Answering another query about whether James McMurtry — who before the pandemic held down the club's Wednesday night residency — would be returning, club staff said, "He will be, but not right away (his choice to wait a bit longer)."

The Continental's longtime publicist Dianne Scott said pandemic safety information will be released soon.