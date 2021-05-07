KOKEFest with Koe Wetzel, Clay Walker, Pat Green, more coming to Hutto in August
Deborah Sengupta Stith
Austin 360
Texas country music station KOKE, which simulcasts on 98.5 and 99.3 FM, will return to Hutto Park at Brushy Creek for KOKEFest on August 6-7. The two-day hootenanny aims to present "a combination of the hottest new Texas/Red Dirt musicians and the enduring acts that have inspired them," a news release about the event said.
This year's bill features Koe Wetzel, Clay Walker, Aaron Watson, Pat Green, Kevin Fowler, Read Southall Band, Josh Ward, Cody Canada & The Departed, Mike Ryan, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Kylie Frey and Austin Meade.
Tickets to the festival go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday at kokefest.com.