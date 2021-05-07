Blended Festival, a wine event, brings Kaskade and Nelly to Austin's Long Center

San Diego-based Blended Festival will bring a wine, food and music event to the Long Center lawn on September 10-11.

Hosted by wine app and subscription service My Wine Society, the festival will be centered on a wine tent where guests will be able to sample "a vast selection of varietals from domestic and international wineries." There's also a robust music program with main stage performances from EDM artists Kaskade and 3Lau and rapper Nelly.

Be careful with those reds, because Austin's own raucous hip-hop outfit Blackillac will wreck shop at the fest. Other artists on the bill include Kim Lee from the Netflix show "Bling Empire," Blanco Brown and Bryce Vine.

Event organizers also promise food trucks and chef-led culinary demos.

Tickets start at $150 and are on sale now at blendedfestival.com.