Justin Bieber is coming to Austin's Moody Center in 2022

Add to the hype about Austin's new Moody Center: The Biebs is playing there next year.

Pop star Justin Bieber will bring his rescheduled Justice World Tour to the road in 2022, and among seven new stops is an Austin gig on April 27.

Tickets for the show will go on sale later this month. Get more information at justinbiebermusic.com or moodycenteratx.com.

The $338 million Moody Center is slated to open next year and is expected to host some of the biggest names in popular music. Previously announced: another Canadian superstar, the Weeknd.

