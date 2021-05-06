Tribute to the Beatles, '80s dance tunes all part of Zach Theatre's summer concert series

Zach Theatre will celebrate summer with an eight-weekend series of socially distanced outdoor concerts. The shows, programmed weekly on Thursday-Sunday, kick off June 10 with a two-week run of "Rockabilly Kings," a revue of country rock jukebox classics like "Ring of Fire" and "All Shook Up."

On the week of June 24, they will bring back the theater's fall series hit "'70s Female Rockstars," followed by three weeks of "Come Together: Beatles Redux," a show that recreates renditions of Beatles songs performed by souls greats like Aretha Franklin and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The series will close with a two-week "'80s Dancy Party" featuring your favorite neon bops from Madonna, Whitney, the Go-Go's and more. Eighties-style attire is encouraged.

Tickets will be sold by tables or pods with an option to add a chair to your ticket or bring your own. No walk-up sales will be available. Masks will be required except when seated. More information and tickets are available at zachtheatre.org.