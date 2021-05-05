Song premiere: Pat Byrne and Jaimee Harris collaborate on 'Losing Heart'

Both Pat Byrne and Jaimee Harris are alumni of our Austin360 Artist of the Month series, Byrne in April 2019 and Harris in June 2018. Harris moved to Nashville a couple of years ago, but Byrne is still in Austin and is gearing up for a July release of his new album "Into the Light."

One of that album's best tracks, "Losing Heart," is being released as a single this week. We're premiering it today on Austin360. Byrne wrote the song with Harris, then brought her into the studio to sing it with him as a duet when he recorded the album in Nashville last summer.

“In 'Losing Heart,' the protagonist is spinning out of control, drinking too much, and letting down those closest to him, leading to the breakdown of his relationship,” Byrne told us via email this week. “The chorus is a cry of frustration, wishing he could stop the self-sabotage and make a winner of his losing heart, but he keeps tripping up, falling into the same destructive patterns.”

Byrne became a full-time Austin resident in early 2019, moving here from his native Ireland after several visits. Harris had left for Nashville by then, but Byrne kept hearing about her from other Austinites (including yours truly).

“Finally, our paths crossed in Nashville and we immediately hit it off," Byrne says. "She agreed to write a song with me, and a few hours later we had 'Losing Heart.' Co-writing isn’t always easy for me, but with Jaimee it was pure joy."

Harris had similar comments about working with Byrne. "As a songwriter, it’s thrilling to collaborate with another writer/artist who can deliver a meaningful narrative with such a powerful voice," she said via email. "In my experience, it’s also rare. Working with Pat on this song was fabulous because he holds the art of songwriting to a high standard. He deeply understands the power a song has to bring comfort to a suffering soul."

Byrne recorded "Into the Light" with producer Billy Harvey and a band of Nashville studio musicians. Also featured on "Losing Heart" and the album's title track is fellow Irishman Stephen Carolan, a guitarist who moved to Austin with Byrne but returned to his home country during the pandemic. Carolan hopes to be back in Austin soon to resume his role in Byrne's band.

