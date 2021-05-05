Mohawk to reopen with Heartless Bastards in May; Big Freedia, more coming this fall

After sitting dark for over a year, celebrated Red River Cultural District club the Mohawk will reopen on May 27 with a limited capacity show from the Heartless Bastards. The event is part of grand opening celebration that will also include the club's annual cheese dip smackdown, the Quesoff, on May 29.

The Mohawk will continue programming local and regional shows and operating at 50% capacity through June and July before bringing back full capacity shows in August. The club's calendar for late summer into fall includes a two-night stand from the Mountain Goats, performances from power pop trio Jukebox the Ghost and indie rock outfit Bully, two nights with Waxahatchee and an October get down with bounce queen Big Freedia.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to return and play a show after a five year hiatus, on top of what was one of the most challenging years of our collective lives. I feel Mohawk is one of the cultural staples of this town, and I’m so thankful it was able to weather this past year," Heartless Bastards singer Erika Wennerstrom said in a release about the reopening.

As other clubs have moved to reopen over the last several months, the Mohawk has remained closed. "I'm going to run a safe venue. I'm going to open after I see other people do it safely," club owner James Moody told the American-Statesman in March.

The club released the following safety statement:

"All shows at Mohawk will abide by state and local public health guidelines related to COVID-19. Fans, staff and artists will be required to complete a health screening including temperature check upon arrival, and masks will be required when onsite unless eating or drinking. Additionally, the venue has upgraded their once infamous bathrooms and will be thoroughly sanitizing before, during and after performances."

More information and tickets at mohawkaustin.com.