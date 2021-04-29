Billy Joel to headline Formula 1 show at Circuit of the Americas in Austin

Time to get in an Austin state of mind. Billy Joel, the piano man himself, is set to headline a concert at Circuit of the Americas during this fall's Formula 1 event.

The Grammy winner behind songs like "Uptown Girl" will take the Germania Insurance Super Stage at the racetrack on Saturday, Oct. 23. The 2021 U.S. Grand Prix will take place Oct. 22-24. According to the announcement from Circuit of the Americas, the show will be Joel's first in Austin since the 1990s.

The musical entertainment for Oct. 22 will be announced in May, according to Circuit of the Americas. Past F1 concerts artists include P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears and Elton John.

Tickets for the race and concerts are on sale at TheCircuit.com/F1.

