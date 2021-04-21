Shakey Graves, Ruthie Foster, more on tap for David Ramirez's 'Revival' drive-in concert

To celebrate his new gospel EP "Backslider," Austin singer-songwriter David Ramirez has booked a private ranch in Manor for a May 1 drive-in concert featuring a dozen of his fellow local musicians — including Shakey Graves, Ruthie Foster, Bruce Robison and Carrie Rodriguez.

Dubbed "Revival," the show also will feature appearances by Sir Woman, Matthew Logan Vasquez, Kalu James, Walker Lukens & McKenzie Rose, Buffalo Hunt with Jazz Mills, Grace Pettis, Lunar Rae and Andy Davis.

How to get tickets to the show

Tickets to the 5:30 p.m. show are $160 per car for up to four passengers, with add-ons available for $20 each for two more (maximum six per vehicle). They're available via the concert's Eventbrite website.

A description on that page describes the event as "a wide open-air, socially distant, drive-in & picnic style concert on 60+ acres near (U.S.) 290 & Parmer Lane just northeast of Austin." The address listed for the Hilltop Ranch is 10316 Wildhorse Ranch Trail in Manor.

The page also notes that the concert "will go forward rain or shine" and that there is a no-refunds policy. Food trucks and beverages (beer, wine, seltzer, cider, nonalcoholic drinks) will be sold on site. Outside food and beverages are prohibited, as are dogs, grills, coolers and weapons.

Love & Lightstream, which launched a series of drive-in concerts at the Haute Spot in Cedar Park last year, is a presenting partner.

