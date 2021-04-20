Watch: Austin punks Pleasure Venom shout down white supremacy in 'We Get What You Deserve'

A powerful new video from the Austin Afropunk outfit Pleasure Venom mashes up images of civil rights protests, Ku Klux Klan rallies and the Jan. 6 insurrection to create a furious piece that reflects on the ongoing struggle for social justice in America.

Here's what the band had to say about the song:

“‘We Get What You Deserve’ is about how ‘we’ the populace receive what those in power really DO deserve for their fascism and capitalistic greed — we are the unheard and unseen majority of minorities and middle-to-lower-class Americans getting the worst of it in an unjust and oppressive world.

"We hope we all can take some time and make it a priority to think about how we navigate our own paths and what part we play in all this. It is important for America to look at ourselves, past and present, to work toward a better, more progressive and unified future.

"If we choose to ignore it, history will continue to repeat itself, and we fear we will all consume the good in each other until there is nothing left. The time to prioritize race issues in America and across the globe is now."

The song will appear on Pleasure Venom's upcoming album, "Pink Pony."