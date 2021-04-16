This Selena tribute party in Austin includes film screening, silent disco, drag queens

Had she not been murdered at the peak of her popularity when she was just 23, Tejano queen Selena would have turned 50 this year on April 16. Though she's been gone for more than two decades, her sequin-studded legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of her lifelong fans.

To celebrate the Texas icon, Independence Brewing Company is throwing a tribute party on April 23. The event, which is co-hosted by the lovely ladies from drag queen telegram service Extragrams, will include a screening of 1995 film "Selena" as well as a silent disco. For the silent disco, each party-goer will receive a sanitized pair of headphones that they can use to toggle between three Selena playlists.

Food trucks from Conan's Pizza and Margie'z Place will be on site. The event will also include a trivia contest and a costume contest. Organizers promise "amazing props that guarantee to get you ready to light up a stage like Selena always did."

Masks are mandatory at the event and organizers ask patrons to practice social distancing. This is a "bring your own chair" event.

Tickets are $20 for individuals and $30 for tables that seat parties of four or six. Headphones for the silent disco are $5.

A portion of proceeds from ticket and pizza sales will benefit local nonprofits Casa Marianella, Con Mi MADRE and Austin Soundwaves.

More information is available at independencebrewing.com/events.