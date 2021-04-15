Austin nonprofits, C3 Presents team up to provide meals to unemployed stage crews

With increased vaccine availability, large shows slated to return to Austin next month and a slew of touring concerts on the books for fall, there's a light at the end of the tunnel for music industry backline employees. But many of the people who run lights and sound and provide other unseen support work for the concerts we enjoy are still out of work.

The nonprofit group Musically Fed works to combat hunger through donations of unused backstage meals. They have pivoted during the pandemic to find ways to feed unemployed stage crews. The organization has teamed up the trade nonprofit, the Touring Professionals Alliance to create the Touring Professionals Alliance Kitchen.

In coordination with local promotion house C3 Presents, the groups will be offering high-quality take home meals from local restaurants to music industry professionals between April 20-29.

“With the live music industry being forced to a halt over the past year, we know that times have been hard especially for our crews. We are happy to help bring some relief through this amazing program alongside our friends at Touring Professional Alliance,” said Charlie Walker, a partner in C3 Presents.

Here's the schedule for the next two weeks in Austin

Tuesday, April 20, Loro, 2 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21, Emmer & Rye, 1 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 22, Franklin Barbecue, 2 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27th, Loro, 2 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28, Emmer & Rye, 1 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 29, Underbelly Hospitality operating out of the Franklin Barbecue location, 2-4 p.m.

Industry professionals can register to receive meals at touringprofessionals.com.