Austin musicians can get their COVID-19 vaccines at Emo's this month. Here's what to know

If you're an Austin musician and you'd like to get the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the city's premier music venues, Austin Public Health and the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians have just the opportunity for you.

APH will administer a limited number of Moderna vaccines to local musicians on two dates in April at Emo's on East Riverside Drive. The vaccinations are available to both HAAM members "and other members of the Austin music community" including music industry professionals, according to a news release announcing the clinics.

To register, sign up on the event page for either Friday, April 16, or Thursday, April 29. Those getting their first dose April 16 will return for the second dose on May 14. Those receiving the vaccine on April 29 will return May 27 for the second. "Openings will fill fast and are first-come first-served," the release adds.

More information is available on the HAAM website. Sendero Health Plans is sponsoring the event.

RELATED: A farewell to the original Emo's on Red River Street