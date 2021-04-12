Hot off a Grammy performance, Austin's Black Pumas sell out historic 5th show at Stubb's

Back in the before times, Austin's powerhouse rock 'n' soul duo, Black Pumas, sold out an unprecedented run of four shows at the Red River Cultural District venue, Stubb's BBQ.

When the pandemic shut the world down, the shows, originally scheduled for May 2020, were pushed back to September, before being rescheduled again for May of this year.

Now, hot off a performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony where they were up for three awards including record of the year and album of the year, the band is scheduled to rock the Red River Cultural District amphitheater for a run of dates that start May 26.

A fifth show added to the already historic run went on sale and swiftly sold out on Friday.

