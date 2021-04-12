Austin pop breakout Dayglow to kick off 'Harmony House' tour in Texas this fall

Back in the beforetimes, before the pandemic upended life as we know it, Austin's rising pop sensation Dayglow was to headline a soldout 2020 tour supporting his sleeper hit 2019 album "Fuzzybrain."

A year and a half later, his second album "Harmony House" — a buoyant collection of luminous bops — is set to drop May 21, and the artist also known as Sloan Struble will hit the road to share the summery vibes in September.

Struble is a native of the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo and the tour kicks off at the House of Blues in Dallas on Sept. 9 before moving to Stubb's BBQ on Sept. 10.

Tickets to the Stubb's show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

In other Dayglow news, Struble is up for an IHeartRadio Music Award next month.