Carolyn Wonderland, Zach Person, more to play first-ever DreamFest in Dripping Springs

Dreamland arts and entertainment complex in Dripping Springs will host the inaugural DreamFest on May 1. The free event will feature performances from Austin artists Carolyn Wonderland, Del Castillo, Zach Person, Beat Root Revival and more.

The fest will also host the Redbud Artisan Market & Art Festival, featuring works from over 35 artists. The complex has an in-house collection of large-scale sculptures and a curated mural and graffiti park. There are also multiple miniature golf courses, a beer garden and food trailers on site.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature children's activities including balloon art, face painting and a petting zoo until 2 p.m. (Tickets are required for children's activities.)

As far as pandemic safety protocols, event organizers say, "DreamFest has the benefit of taking place outdoors at Dreamland's 64-acre venue in the Texas Hill Country. However, the venue will be taking some additional safety precautions as well, including sanitizing public surface areas during the event, as well as sanitizing recreational equipment, and encouraging patrons to maintain a safe social distance from others not in their party while on site."

More information is available at dreamlanddstx.com/dreamfest.

