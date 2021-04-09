Austin indie-rock artist Dayglow nominated for an iHeart Radio Music Award: How to watch

Austin's Dayglow has notched another step on the road to indie-rock stardom: an iHeart Radio Music Awards nomination.

The artist, aka Sloan Struble, is up for best new rock/alternative rock artist. He's up against Ashe, Powfu, Royal & The Serpent and Wallows.

Struble, an Aledo native, first made waves in the music scene while he was a University of Texas student. He created his first album, "Fuzzybrain," over the course of his senior year at All Saints’ Episcopal School. The second Dayglow album, "Harmony House," is out May 21. Three singles have been released this year, including "Close to You."

The iHeart Radio Music Awards ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. May 27. The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

