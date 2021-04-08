Tribute album for Austin rock legend Roky Erickson features Gary Clark Jr., Neko Case, more

The 1990 Roky Erickson tribute album, "Where the Pyramid Meets the Eye," was one of the best tributes ever made, so why not a sequel? Former Austinite Bill Bentley, who produced the first one, has gathered up an impressive cast for "May the Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson," coming out as a special Record Store Day vinyl release on July 17 via Light in the Attic Records.

Erickson, who led the pioneering 1960s psychedelic band 13th Floor Elevators and released more than a dozen records under his own name in the ensuing decades, died in 2019 at age 71.

Austin artists are well-represented. Gary Clark Jr. and Eve Monsees team up on "Roller Coaster," while guitarist Charlie Sexton pairs with singer Alison Mosshart of international rockers the Kills on "Starry Eyes." Local psych-rock kingpins the Black Angels, who named their Levitation festival after an Erickson song, recorded "Don't Fall Down" for the tribute.

Texas great Billy Gibbons, whose band ZZ Top appeared on the 1990 album, also appears, along with an impressive range of national acts, including Neko Case, Margo Price, Lucinda Williams, Wilco's Jeff Tweedy, Chelsea Wolfe, Ty Segall, and Lynn Castle with Mark Lanegan. Bentley's older son, Brogan Bentley, recorded the tribute's title track. A special flexi-disc version also will include Erickson's own version of "Love Hieroglyphics."

Associate producers on the set are Matt Sullivan, a co-founder and co-owner of Light in the Attic who recently moved to the Austin area, and Bentley's younger son, Wyatt Bentley. A CD release is expected to follow later in 2021.

