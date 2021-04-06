Mohawk 'golden ticket' NFT offers crypto art, bragging rights, a year of free shows

Get your crypto cash ready, music nerds.

Dutch artist Young and Sick and fundraising group Goldflyer have put together a special auction of non-fungible tokensto support iconic music venues including the Mohawk, beloved club in the Red River Cultural District. Each NFT includes a "golden ticket" for a year of free shows at the associated venue. The auction will also include tokens benefitting the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)'s emergency relief fund.

Wait a nanosecond, a non-funging what, you ask? Here's an in-depth explanation, but in short, an NFT is a piece of data certifying ownership of a unique digital item. People have been using NFT marketplaces (which trade in crypto-currency) to collect digital art, video clips, recordings of fart noises (no, really) and other cyber memorabilia.

"It's like one of those really cool old Armadillo posters that everyone loves, right? What if they were digital, one of a kind, and they had movement and you could buy them like art?" Mohawk owner James Moody said.

A news release about the fundraiser called it "the first time brick-and-mortar institutions have worked collaboratively with an artist to launch an NFT series" and notes that it pairs one-of-a-kind digital artwork with real world experiences.

In addition to the Mohawk, the auction will include NFTs with "golden tickets" to other celebrated venues around the country including the Troubadour in Hollywood, First Avenue in Minneapolis, Tipitina's in New Orleans and New York's Bowery Ballroom.

The auction kicks off at 5 p.m. CST on April 7 and will run for 48 hours. More information.