Lana Del Rey pops in for Nikki Lane's Austin-area concerts at Long Center, Gruene Hall

It's been a while since a big touring music act came to town, but Austin just had a surprise pop star pop-in. "Chemtrails over the Country Club" singer Lana Del Rey has been spotted performing around the area over the past few days.

We recently learned that Del Rey has been collaborating with country singer Nikki Lane. On Friday, Lane and recent Austin transplant Jade Bird shared a bill at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels. At one point during Lane’s set, she mentioned that her pandemic time had been brightened by “being able to hang out with Lana and write.” While touring together before the pandemic, the two co-wrote a song called “Breaking Up Slowly” that’s featured on Del Rey’s new album.

Then Lane introduced Del Rey, who emerged from the wings to join Lane and her band, which included ace guitarist Charlie Sexton. They sang “Breaking Up Slowly” together:

Del Rey also dropped a little bit of news about more collaboration to come, saying that she’s “looking forward also to our country record that we’re putting out later.” Lane had alluded to this in an interview last week with Austin360, noting that the two had written more country songs together recently. (She offered further details in a recent Rolling Stone report.)

Lane and Bird shared another bill on Saturday on the Long Center Lawn. Del Rey did not come onstage during Lane’s set, but she was present, watching from the side-stage tent.

On Sunday, the action moved to Sam’s Town Point in South Austin. According to social media reports, including a post on Lane's Instagram story, the duo performed on the venue's outdoor stage, where Lane apparently turned up to perform an unbilled show.

Lane lived in a house on the Sam's Town Point property for much of the past two years. She returned to Nashville, where she owns a vintage Western clothing store, last year.

So while it didn't come entirely out of nowhere when Del Rey popped up with Lane, it was still a nice surprise for those who got to see it