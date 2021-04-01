Daniel Johnston art and music exhibit will open at Contemporary Austin this fall

Austin cultural icon Daniel Johnston's art and music will be the subject of a major exhibition opening this fall at the Contemporary Austin's Jones Center downtown. "Daniel Johnston: I Live My Broken Dreams," co-curated by Heather Pesanti and Robin K. Williams, will open Sept. 11 and run through March 20, 2022.

Though Johnston's artwork has been featured in exhibits both nationally and internationally before, this one is being billed as "the first major museum survey of visual art and music" by the beloved former Austinite, who died in 2019 at age 58.

The exhibit gets its title from a song Johnston performed on MTV's "The Cutting Edge" in 1985 during an episode that was filmed in Austin that summer. Johnston went on to become a world-famous and influential songwriter. His murals in the University of Texas campus area and the Clarksville neighborhood remain legacies of his work as a visual artist.

A news release announcing the exhibit offered the following additional details:

"While Johnston is best known for his poignant songs about love and loss, this exhibition pairs reflections on his music career with his vibrant drawings as well as film and video documentation, collected ephemera, and personal memorabilia. Johnston’s drawings illustrate a complex array of recurring characters, from superheroes, ghosts and aliens to creative interpretations of biblical figures and satanic villains.

"Blending apocalyptic theology with popular culture, these drawings present a surreal visual world, both dark and whimsical, that explores emotion, spirituality, and human connection. The exhibition offers the opportunity to view the cross-disciplinary, holistic nature of Johnston’s work and legacy together for the first time."