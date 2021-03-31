This new book offers a glimpse into the lives of Austin musicians during a pandemic

Austin musicians Jackie Venson, Gina Chavez, Tony Kamel (of bluegrass band Wood & Wire) and the Vapor Caves are among the acts taking part in a Thursday streaming event to celebrate the release of “I Am Here All Day,” local photographer Ismael Quintanilla III’s 240-page book that features photo portraits of more than 100 local performers taken during the coronavirus pandemic.

All proceeds from sales of the book, which is available via iamhereallday.com for $50 (eBook) and $100 (hardcover), will benefit local nonprofits including the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, the SIMS Foundation, Banding Together ATX, DAWA Fund, Free Lunch and Niñas Arriba College Fund.

Thursday’s virtual presentation, which Quintanilla filmed and edited himself, will air from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at facebook.com/do512. The lineup also features the Dead Coats, Caleb De Casper, Jaime Ospina, Pelvis Wrestley and Glass Shadows. The artists’ contributions were filmed this spring at a variety of Austin-area locations.

Quintanilla also has created a Spotify playlist featuring all of the musicians featured in the book: