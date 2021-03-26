Black Pumas band releases 'deluxe' IPA beer with Austin's 4th Tap Brewing

See, there's this little thing called momentum.

Last year, Austin band Black Pumas teamed up with the city's 4th Tap Brewing Co-op to release a beer collaboration called Stay Gold Hoppy Pale Ale. Now, the brewery has announced that they're releasing a "deluxe" version of the beer to tie into the band's recent Grammy nominations and televised performance.

"Stay Gold Deluxe Double IPA is a call back to classic West Coast style Double IPAs," according to a news release. "Slightly juicy and heavy on malt smoothness, the 8% ABV Double IPA is an ode to the vibe and style of the Black Pumas music — a modern take on an old school sound." The brewery points out that the deluxe beer is made with higher-quality hops and has a higher ABV than the standard release.

More:Topo Chico Hard Seltzer announces release date — and it's soon

The beer will be on draft at the brewery's taproom, 10615 Metric Blvd., on March 25, and it can also be found at spots like Jester King, Yard Bar and Radio Coffee & Beer. You'll also be able to find cans of Stay Gold Deluxe at retailers like H-E-B and Whole Foods in mid-April, according to 4th Tap.

Watch:Grammy-nominated Black Pumas perform on Congress Avenue for surprised onlookers

The group's single "Colors" was nominated for record of the year at the Grammys earlier this month, and a deluxe version of their self-titled debut album was nominated for album of the year. The band (led by Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada) didn't take home the prizes, but they got a primo performance slot on the national telecast.