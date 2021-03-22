SXSW, hoping for 'normal' festival, announce dates for in-person 2022 event

Two days after the South by Southwest Festival and Conference wrapped its first online festival, organizers announced plans to return with a live event from March 11-20 next year.

More SXSW: 'It’s hard to even talk about': Charles Yu and Lisa Ling unpack anti-Asian hate in U.S.

"We at SXSW are hopeful that once people feel it’s safe enough to return to what will be the new normal of life, there will be a real enthusiasm for getting back to the things that brought them joy or opportunity or just the simple need to be out amongst humanity. We can’t wait to bring people together once again to meet and share ideas," a news release from the festival said.

The release noted that Austin Public Health’s interim authority Dr. Mark Escott recently said, “I’m very confident that SXSW will look normal, or near-normal next year.”

The festival will open film submissions, music applications and its panel picker this summer.

More SXSW:The cheese goes on: Our favorite SXSW day party becomes a Zoom bash