Todd Snider single drew inspiration from Texas legend Jerry Jeff Walker

Due out April 23, Nashville songwriter Todd Snider's new album is titled "First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder." It grew out of Sunday livestreams that Snider has done during the pandemic, and a new single out Friday has ties to the late Austin troubadour Jerry Jeff Walker.

Snider was close with Walker, who helped inspire Snider to become a singer-songwriter during a stretch in the 1980s when Snider lived in Austin. He says that the title of his funky new single, "Turn Me Loose (I'll Never Be the Same)," came from something he heard Walker say off-the-cuff on one of his albums.

"If you listen to Jerry Jeff Walker’s 'A Man Must Carry On' record," Snider says, "right before he plays 'Sea Cruise,' he yells to his band, 'Turn me loose, I'll never be the same.' And as soon as I heard it, I knew the same was true of myself. I am still totally certain of it. For better or worse, bragging or complaining, it is what is. But what if it isn't what it is?"

Snider says he proceeded with writing the song "by calling Jerry Jeff and asking him why he yelled that. He said it was something rodeo cowboys yelled when they were ready. When I think a song is ready, it’s because it feels like it has a rock I can put my foot on when I sing. So I yelled, 'Put your foot on the rock,' asked the cosmos to hook me up, and the next thing you know ol’ Jed’s a millionaire."

