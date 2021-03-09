Watch: Grammy-nominated Black Pumas perform on Congress Avenue for surprised onlookers

To the nominees go the spoils? For Austin band Black Pumas, one of the biggest rewards about being nominated for two major Grammy Awards is that TV network CBS is promoting the telecast heavily leading up to the big event. CBS will televise Sunday's awards ceremony from Los Angeles, where the Pumas will perform as part of the show.

On Tuesday, that promotion meant an impressive seven-minute piece about the band on "CBS This Morning." Co-host Anthony Mason came to Austin last month to interview Pumas leaders Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada, while CBS producers dug into the woodwork for early footage of the band from sources including Austin fan Hunt Cooley.

Mason tagged along as Burton and Quesada revisited C-Boy's Heart & Soul, where the band played a monthlong residency in April 2018 that jump-started their steady rise to stardom. C-Boy's/Continental Club owner Steve Wertheimer makes a brief cameo, pointing out how far down the block the lines stretched for those 2018 residency gigs.

Mason also interviewed the Pumas downtown at the corner of Sixth Street and Congress Avenue, where Burton had busked for a while after moving to Austin from Los Angeles. Burton and Quesada then set up with minimal gear on the street and played a short set for surprised onlookers. "CBS This Morning" posted footage of the full track "Confines" on its Facebook page Tuesday (watch it above).

One of the band's first video appearances for media happened in August 2018 at the American-Statesman's studio, where the band performed several songs, including "Colors," which is up for record of the year at Sunday's Grammys. Here's a look back at that performance:

