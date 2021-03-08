Austin's Black Pumas among performers for prime-time Grammy Awards telecast

Austin band Black Pumas will be among the featured performers on Sunday's Grammy Awards telecast from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The group's single "Colors" is nominated for record of the year, and a deluxe version of its self-titled debut album is nominated for album of the year.

The Pumas, led by singer Eric Burton and guitarist Adrian Quesada, will be featured alongside Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Miranda Lambert, John Mayer and others. The show, hosted by Trevor Noah, airs at 7 p.m. on Sunday on CBS.

Performances will be recorded at the Staples Center this week, then aired in front of a limited in-person audience at the venue.

The major Grammys, including the Pumas' two categories, will be awarded during the evening telecast. Winners of many genre-specfic awards will be presented in the afternoon Grammy Premiere ceremony, which airs online at 2 p.m. on Sunday via grammy.com. Austin singer Ruthie Foster is nominated for best contemporary blues album.

Other Grammy-related activities take place earlier in the week. Austin singer-songwriter Christine Albert, chair emeritus of the board of trustees for the Recording Academy, which presents the Grammys, will take part in Monday's "Women in the Mix" program, airing at 7 p.m. on the Grammys website. In a Facebook post about the event, Albert described it as "a virtual celebration recognizing the contributions of women in music and amplifying our voices across the industry."

