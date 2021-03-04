Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis, Jackie Venson, more booked for March 13 storm benefit

Peter Blackstock
Austin 360

Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis and Jackie Venson are among the local acts set to play the Texas Strong Relief Concert on March 13 at Dreamland, a new Dripping Springs outdoor venue that features entertainment, recreation and arts events on a 64-acre property.

The fundraiser, which runs from 3 to 10 p.m., also will feature performances by Sir Woman, Ray Prim and Rochelle & the Sidewinders. Tickets ($100) include beverages, mini-golf and parking and are available via dreamlanddstx.com. VIP tickets ($500) include premium seating as well as lounge and private bathroom access.

Jackie Venson will take part in the Texas Strong Relief Concert at Dreamland in Dripping Springs on Saturday.

All proceeds will go to the Texas Farmer Winter Storm Relief fund. The event also includes a food drive for the Central Texas Food Bank, with donations accepted at the venue's welcome center.

The event's website notes the following details for concertgoers: "COVID guidelines will be enforced such as required mask wearing, 50% capacity, socially distanced seating, staff health monitoring, routine sanitization, and a required complimentary rapid test for each attendee and staff."