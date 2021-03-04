Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis, Jackie Venson, more booked for March 13 storm benefit

Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis and Jackie Venson are among the local acts set to play the Texas Strong Relief Concert on March 13 at Dreamland, a new Dripping Springs outdoor venue that features entertainment, recreation and arts events on a 64-acre property.

The fundraiser, which runs from 3 to 10 p.m., also will feature performances by Sir Woman, Ray Prim and Rochelle & the Sidewinders. Tickets ($100) include beverages, mini-golf and parking and are available via dreamlanddstx.com. VIP tickets ($500) include premium seating as well as lounge and private bathroom access.

RELATED:Austin musicians bolster ‘The Power of Friendship’ to benefit storm victims

All proceeds will go to the Texas Farmer Winter Storm Relief fund. The event also includes a food drive for the Central Texas Food Bank, with donations accepted at the venue's welcome center.

The event's website notes the following details for concertgoers: "COVID guidelines will be enforced such as required mask wearing, 50% capacity, socially distanced seating, staff health monitoring, routine sanitization, and a required complimentary rapid test for each attendee and staff."