Amplify Austin livestream to feature performances from DJ Mel, Charlie Sexton more

To accompany this year's community-wide philanthropic event, Amplify Austin, event organizers teamed up with local production company C3 Presents to create a 24-hour streaming event called Amplify Live.

The stream, which kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday, will be hosted by Judy Maggio of “ATX Together,” Trevor Scott of “We Are Austin,” and Joah Spearman, CEO and founder of Localeur. It will feature reports from nonprofits, DJ sets from DJ Mel, celebrity guests and performances filmed at Electric Deluxe Recorders, the East Austin studio helmed by Black Pumas guitarist and producer, Adrian Quesada.

Acclaimed Austin musician and community leader Charlie Sexton created two new ATX supergroups to release songs for the event. The first track, "People Are Dancing" featuring the Black Angels' Alex Maas and Night Glitter's Loulou Ghelichkhani, premieres during the Thursday primetime hours between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The second track, "Shake the Heavens" featuring David Ramirez and Mélat, premieres during the closing hour of the campaign at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

More information at amplifyatx.org.