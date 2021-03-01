Patty Griffin, Jade Bird, more booked for spring concert series on Long Center Lawn

Building on a series of socially distanced outdoor shows that began last fall, the Long Center and Luck Reunion have teamed up for four more "Long Live Music" concerts that launch on March 27 with a 7 p.m. show featuring renowned local singer-songwriters Patty Griffin and Carrie Rodriguez.

Also booked for the series are rising bluegrass-Americana star Billy Strings at 2 p.m. March 28; alt-country artist Nikki Lane, SXSW Grulke Prize winner Jade Bird and recent Austin360 Artist of the Month Sir Woman at 6:30 p.m. April 3; and renowned gospel group the Blind Boys of Alabama at 2 p.m. April 4.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4; prices have not yet been announced. As with last fall's series, tickets are sold as socially distanced squares that can accommodate up to four guests. Prices for a square last fall ranged from $300 general admission to $500 VIP. More details about procedures and health & wellness protocols are available on the Long Center website.

