Winter storm benefit livestream from KMFA studios will feature Oliver Rajamani

Austin musician Oliver Rajamani will perform a livestreamed winter storm benefit concert at 8 p.m. Friday from KMFA's new Draylen Mason Music Studio.

Austin Classical Guitar, Austin Chamber Music Center and choral group Conspirare are joining KMFA as co-sponsors of the event, which is titled "The Power of Friendship."

Admission is free, with donations accepted during the livestream. RVSP is required at austinclassicalguitar.org/the-power-of-friendship, with details on where to watch the livestream provided to those who RSVP.

All proceeds will go directly to the Black Leaders Collective Fund, the Central Texas Food Bank and Impact Now Dove Springs. In addition to Rajamani's performance, the event will feature appearances by Craig Hella Johnson and Conspirare, Michelle Schumann, Matthew Hinsley, the Miro Quartet, Thomas Burritt, Devin Gutierrez, and others.

