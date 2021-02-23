With new list of bands, presenters, SXSW Online promises a vibrant cross-continental journey
For it's first online festival, the South by Southwest Music Festival will take the event's virtual attendees on a grand world tour visiting iconic locations around the globe.
On Tuesday, festival organizers revealed a new list of showcase presenters and 106 performing artists. Fest-goers can expect to "visit" clubs and cafes across the country and around the world. Some festival programmers plan to present showcases in non-traditional locations including a Taoist temple in Taiwan, a Norwegian cable car, a Los Angeles freeway overpass and London's Abbey Road, the legendary recording studio made famous by the Beatles.
This year's event will also include showcases from Austin venues Hotel Vegas and Empire Control Room and Garage.
More:Oprah Winfrey to be keynote speaker at SXSW Edu
Presenters will include the British Music Embassy, BrooklynVegan, Therapy Presents: The Carribean Islands, Ireland Music Week and Sounds Australia. Local groups Black Fret and Nine Mile Records and Touring have also been added to the roster.
Newly announced artists joining the festival lineup include Mexican singer-songwriter Ximena Sariñana, Canadian shoe gaze outfit No Joy and London's Babeheaven. Austin artists joining the bill include Sasha and the Valentines, Carson McHone and recent Austin360 Artist of the Month, Mama Duke.
SXSW Online takes place from March 16-20. More information.
Here's the full list of artists:
- 404 Guild (Eastbourne UK-ENGLAND)
- Adwaith (Carmarthen UK-WALES)
- Afro Cluster (Cardiff UK-WALES)
- Afronaut Zu (London UK-ENGLAND)
- Ailbhe Reddy (Dublin IRELAND)
- Altin Gun (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)
- Aoife Nessa Frances (Dublin IRELAND)
- Awich (Okinawa JAPAN)
- Babeheaven (London UK-ENGLAND)
- Baby Queen (London UK-ENGLAND)
- Baker Boy (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
- Best Move (Sacramento CA)
- Black Country, New Road (Cambridge UK-ENGLAND)
- Bongeziwe Mabandla (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)
- BOYO (Los Angeles CA)
- Br3nya (London UK-ENGLAND)
- Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard (Cardiff UK-WALES)
- Camilla George (London UK-ENGLAND)
- Camryn (Denver CO)
- Carson McHone (Austin TX)
- The Chairs (Taipei TAIWAN)
- The Change (Santo Domingo DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)
- The Chats (Sunshine Coast AUSTRALIA)
- Chief Cleopatra (Austin TX)
- Choses Sauvages (Montreal CANADA)
- Christian Pagán (San Juan PUERTO RICO)
- Chubby and the Gang (London UK-ENGLAND)
- Couch Prints (New York NY)
- D.A.N. (Tokyo JAPAN)
- Dasom Baek (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
- Dead Pony (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)
- The Deer (Austin TX)
- Demi Grace (New York NY)
- DeVita (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
- DJ Wegun (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
- DLD (Naucalpán De Juarez MEXICO)
- Doom Cannon (London UK-ENGLAND)
- Drug Store Romeos (Fleet UK-ENGLAND)
- Enjoyable Listens (Oxford UK-ENGLAND)
- Enyel C (San Juan PUERTO RICO)
- THE GOA EXPRESS (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)
- Greyhounds (Austin TX)
- Hachiku (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
- Haru Nemuri (Yokohama JAPAN)
- Heave Blood & Die (Bodø NORWAY)
- Holy Wave (El Paso TX)
- I See Rivers (Bodø NORWAY)
- Iceage (Copenhagen DENMARK)
- IDER (London UK-ENGLAND)
- J Soulja (Austin TX)
- Jade Jackson & Aubrie Sellers (Los Angeles CA)
- Jaguar Jonze (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)
- JAMBINAI (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
- JaRon Marshall (Austin TX)
- Johnny Aries (Margate UK-ENGLAND)
- Jovem Dionisio (Curitiba BRAZIL)
- Just Mustard (Dundalk IRELAND)
- Kapil Seshasayee (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)
- Katie Cole (Nashville TN)
- Kevin Galloway (Austin TX)
- Khalia (Kingston JAMAICA)
- Kinky (Monterrey MEXICO)
- Kosha Dillz (Brooklyn NY)
- Kota Banks & Ninajirachi (Sydney AUSTRALIA)
- Lambert (Berlin GERMANY)
- The Lazy Eyes (Sydney AUSTRALIA)
- Loco (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
- Lord Friday the 13th (Austin TX)
- Luke Howard (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
- Mae Powell (San Francisco CA)
- Magdalena Bay (Los Angeles CA)
- Mama Duke (Austin TX)
- Mariana Bo (Culiacán MEXICO)
- Matilda Mann (London UK-ENGLAND)
- MEMES (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)
- Merk (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)
- millennium parade (Tokyo JAPAN)
- Nadia Reid (Dunedin NEW ZEALAND)
- Nani (Caracas VENEZUELA)
- Neighbor Lady (Atlanta GA)
- NinoMan (Harlem NY)
- No Joy (Montreal CANADA)
- Novi (Ashland OR)
- Onipa (Sheffield UK-ENGLAND)
- Oter (Tromsø NORWAY)
- OZAS (Tromsø NORWAY)
- Penelope Isles (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)
- Phoebe Green (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)
- porij (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)
- Rachael Lavelle (Dublin IRELAND)
- Randy Randall (Los Angeles CA)
- Rob Markman (Brooklyn NY)
- Sasha and the Valentines (Austin TX)
- Scrounge (London UK-ENGLAND)
- Sebastian Plano (Berlin GERMANY)
- sogumm (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
- Sophie Hutchings (Sydney AUSTRALIA)
- Steven Bamidele (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)
- Sycco (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)
- The School (Cardiff UK-WALES)
- Travis Birds (San Juan PUERTO RICO)
- Van Mary (Austin TX)
- Vero (Stockholm SWEDEN)
- Villano Antillano (San Juan PUERTO RICO)
- Woo (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
- Ximena Sariñana (Mexico City MEXICO)