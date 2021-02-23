With new list of bands, presenters, SXSW Online promises a vibrant cross-continental journey

For it's first online festival, the South by Southwest Music Festival will take the event's virtual attendees on a grand world tour visiting iconic locations around the globe.

On Tuesday, festival organizers revealed a new list of showcase presenters and 106 performing artists. Fest-goers can expect to "visit" clubs and cafes across the country and around the world. Some festival programmers plan to present showcases in non-traditional locations including a Taoist temple in Taiwan, a Norwegian cable car, a Los Angeles freeway overpass and London's Abbey Road, the legendary recording studio made famous by the Beatles.

This year's event will also include showcases from Austin venues Hotel Vegas and Empire Control Room and Garage.

More:Oprah Winfrey to be keynote speaker at SXSW Edu

Presenters will include the British Music Embassy, BrooklynVegan, Therapy Presents: The Carribean Islands, Ireland Music Week and Sounds Australia. Local groups Black Fret and Nine Mile Records and Touring have also been added to the roster.

Newly announced artists joining the festival lineup include Mexican singer-songwriter Ximena Sariñana, Canadian shoe gaze outfit No Joy and London's Babeheaven. Austin artists joining the bill include Sasha and the Valentines, Carson McHone and recent Austin360 Artist of the Month, Mama Duke.

SXSW Online takes place from March 16-20. More information.

Here's the full list of artists: