Diplo donates Via 313 pizzas for Austin winter storm relief

Sometimes, help comes from places you don't expect.

Austin City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison seemed to be feeling that when she tweeted on Sunday, "We're currently handing out a hundred @Via313Pizza pies here at the Millennium courtesy of @diplo. Not a sentence I ever expected to type."

Just the night before, music producer and EDM star Diplo — real name Thomas Wesley Pentz — had tweeted, "to families in the Austin area. we will have 400+ meals tmrw SUNDAY. stop by the @atxmusicians disaster relief drive starting at 3pm." He also included the address for East Austin's Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, which is where the Via 313 pizzas ended up.

Diplo's no stranger to Austin, appearing at Austin City Limits Music Festival, Fun Fun Fun Fest and South by Southwest in the past. Austin Texas Musicians, a local advocacy group for musicians, tweeted their thanks for the donations, which also included other meals.

Free meals and water have sprung up at city distribution centers and local restaurants the past few days, after a winter storm and power and water outages left many people without necessities.

