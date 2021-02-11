Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt back in the spotlight with new and reissued films

Fans of Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt: This one's for you. The two late, great native-Texan songwriters feature prominently in an archival film now screening via virtual cinema streams from Austin theaters, and they're also in a film that will premiere next month as part of the online South by Southwest Film Festival.

Part-time Austin resident Tamara Saviano and her husband, Paul Whitfield, directed SXSW film "Without Getting Killed or Caught," which is based on Saviano's 2016 Clark biography of the same name. The film focuses on the songwriting careers of both Guy and Susanna Clark, who married in 1972, as well as their close relationship with Van Zandt. All three are now gone: Townes died in 1997, Susanna in 2012 and Guy in 2016.

Saviano and Whitfield's movie includes clips from "Heartworn Highways," a 1976 documentary by director James Szalapski that captured Guy Clark, Van Zandt, Rodney Crowell and others in the early stages of their rise to prominence in country and folk music. Mostly overlooked when it was first released, "Heartworn Highways" grew in popularity over the next few decades, through VHS and then DVD reissues.

"Heartworn Highways" began screening Feb. 5 via Violet Crown Cinema's virtual platform, which provides a five-day window to watch the film at home for a $10 ticket. It's also set to begin virtual screenings on Friday via the Austin Film Society website.

"Without Getting Killed or Caught" carries some major film credentials, with Oscar-winning actress Sissy Spacek providing the voice of Susanna Clark, based on entries in Susanna's journals, and Austin-based Oscar nominee Sandra Adair as the film's primary editor.

While Van Zandt and Guy Clark became iconic performers and recording artists, Susanna Clark was similarly accomplished as a songwriter and painter. Country singers including Kathy Mattea, Carlene Carter and Dottsy had hits with her songs, while her paintings were featured on album covers by Willie Nelson ("Stardust"), Emmylou Harris ("Quarter Moon in a Ten Cent Town") and her husband ("Old No. 1").

SXSW announced on Wednesday that the movie, which had been scheduled to premiere at last year's SXSW Film Festival before the coronavirus pandemic canceled all events, will screen virtually as part of SXSW Online (March 16-20). A festival pass is required to screen the premiere.

After the SXSW premiere, "Without Getting Killed or Caught" will have several more virtual screenings: March 23 (with Kessler Presents) and April 8 and 16 (with Yeti Presents). Tickets for those screenings will go on sale in March via the film's website,withoutgettingkilledorcaught.com.