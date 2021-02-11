'Texas Winter Nights': Drive-in concert series cancels 2 shows because of weather

When the promoters of a drive-in concert series chose the name "Texas Winter Nights," they probably didn't have sub-freezing temperatures and icy conditions in mind. But the arctic blast that arrived overnight Wednesday has resulted in the cancellation of two shows in the series.

Thursday's event with Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band and Sunday's finale featuring Neal McCoy and the Mike Love Band have been called off. Refund information will be posted at the series website, texaswinternights.com.

Shows on Friday, with Dallas psychobilly group Reverend Horton Heat, and Saturday, with Austin-based roots-rockers Band of Heathens, "are still on as of right now," a representative for the series said late Thursday morning.

RELATED:Band of Heathens go virtual with Good Time Supper Club

The series initially was planned for the parking lot of Barton Creek Square mall but was moved to Carson Creek Ranch last week.