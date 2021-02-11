New Austin resident DJ Paul Oakenfold to play AG Rugby opener
Austin's major league rugby team, AG Rugby, is scheduled to hold their season opener on March 20 at Bold Stadium at the Circuit of the Americas. As a bonus for fans, internationally renowned electronic music artist, and new Austinite, DJ Paul Oakenfold will play a concert after the match.
“I am excited to partner up with AG Rugby this 2021 season. As a long time rugby fan, I am so happy to have a team here in town,” Oakenfold, who hails from Great Britain, said in a news release about the event. “The AG’s are combining the best of Austin — live music, great food, and dynamic entertainment — and as a new Austin resident myself, I’m very much looking forward to being part of the community and putting on an unforgettable show opening night.”
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the stadium will be at 50% capacity and fans will be in socially distant pods.
Tickets are on sale now at AGRugby.com.