Jackie Venson, Shinyribs performing for celebration of Blanton Art Museum groundbreaking

Local music acts Jackie Venson and Shinyribs will be part of a Feb. 18 virtual celebration for the Blanton Art Museum's revamped grounds, the museum announced.

Venson will perform during the free streaming event, which begins at 7 p.m. and requires registration via the museum's website. In addition, Shinyribs will premiere a new song titled "It's Good to Be Human."

MORE ABOUT SHINYRIBS:Our 2017 feature story on the band

The event also will include a Q&A session with the architects of the grounds and a preview of the project.

The Blanton is currently open to visitors but requires advance ticket reservations through its website, which also notes: "Visitors older than two years must wear masks during their entire visit."

WATCH JACKIE VENSON ON AUSTIN360 STUDIO SESSIONS: